One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident

VIENNA (AFP) - One person died and more than a dozen were injured when a trail derailed Monday (May 9) outside of Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Rescuers rushed to the accident at Muenchendorf, just south of Vienna, with one dead, two seriously injured and 11 lightly injured, APA cited Andreas Zenker of the Red Cross of Lower Austria as saying.

“Serious train accident at Muenchendorf,” the emergency services of Lower Austria wrote on Facebook.

“According to initial information, there are numerous injuries, several emergency helicopters and a large contingent of rescue workers are on duty at the moment!”

APA reported one wagon tipped over when the train derailed. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Zenker or another Red Cross representative nor a spokesperson for the Austrian rail operator OeBB could immediately be reached by AFP.

Deadly train accidents are rare in the Alpine EU member of nine million people.