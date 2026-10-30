Straitstimes.com header logo

One dead in Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Oct 29 - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on Thursday, killing one person, striking buildings and triggering a fire, officials said.

The capital's military administration said one person had been killed in the attack, launched just before 11 p.m. local time.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike on warehouses had caused a fire on the east side of the River Dnipro. In a nearby district, falling debris had damaged a building and caused another fire which had been brought under control.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city. REUTERS

See more on

Buildings

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.