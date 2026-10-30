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One dead in Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

Oct 29 - Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles late on Thursday, killing one person, striking buildings and triggering a fire, officials said.

The capital's military administration said one person had been killed in the attack, launched just before 11 p.m. local time.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike on warehouses had caused a fire on the east side of the River Dnipro. In a nearby district, falling debris had damaged a building and caused another fire which had been brought under control.

Reuters witnesses reported explosions in the city. REUTERS