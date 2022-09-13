One dead, four hurt in Ukrainian border post shelling: Russian governor

MOSCOW (AFP) - At least one person was killed and another four injured in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian border post at Logachevka, said the governor of Russia's south-western Belgorod region on Monday.

"Sadly, there is one dead - a Ukrainian citizen born in 1942. And also four slightly injured" including "three Ukrainians", Mr Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, indicating the border post was shelled from Ukraine.

"According to preliminary information, residential dwellings were partially destroyed and cars and power lines damaged," Mr Gladkov added.

He said emergency services cut gas and electricity supplies following the shelling.

The governor's statement comes as Ukrainian forces in recent days announced major territorial gains against Russian forces, notably around the north-eastern region of Kharkiv which juxtaposes Belgorod across the border.

Kyiv on Saturday said it had recaptured the city of Kupyansk, some 50km south of Logachevka.