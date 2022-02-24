On Ukraine border, Russian soldiers await orders

ROSTOV REGION, RUSSIA (AFP) - In a roadside cafe a few dozen kilometres from the border between Russia and rebel-held areas in Ukraine, some Russian soldiers were eating as they rested, the smell of frying in the air.

"Thank you, we'll come back," said one of them as he got up after finishing his cheburek - a type of fried turnover filled with meat and onion.

Another soldier knocked at the door of a small room where an AFP team sat working - the only civilian customers seen on Wednesday (Feb 23) at the cafe.

"Do you want to buy some dry rations?" he asked.

On a screen above showing music videos, some soldiers could be seen running in a muddy field. But it was just a video of the 1980s British rock classic In The Army Now by Status Quo.

Outside in the village, soldiers were everywhere - some wearing camouflage hats, others in army-issue grey synthetic fur hats.

They smoked in the parking lot, drank their coffee or kept busy working on the military vehicles on flatbed train wagons parked in railway sidings stretching for hundreds of metres.

The wagons carried rocket launchers, artillery pieces and fuel tanks.

On the road leading to the border, empty heavy military trucks and a convoy of military green-coloured vehicles crossed paths.

Russia's Rostov region, which borders the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, was silent and shrouded in heavy fog on Wednesday - a Russian public holiday celebrating the military.

After being crossed in recent days by thousands of refugees leaving the separatist statelets one way and military convoys heading the other way, the region is now in a mood of tense anticipation.

Russia has massed some 150,000 soldiers on Ukraine's borders, according to Western estimates.