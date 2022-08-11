On the menu at a restaurant in Britain: Carbon footprint

BRISTOL (Britain) • The menu at The Canteen in south-west England does not just let diners know how much a dish costs. They can also check its carbon footprint.

The carrot and beetroot pakora with yogurt sauce is responsible for just 16g of CO2 emissions. The aubergines with a miso and harissa sauce with tabbouleh and za'atar toast caused 675g of carbon dioxide.

As customers weigh their options, the menu at the vegetarian restaurant in Bristol includes a comparison with a dish that it does not serve: the emissions from a hamburger produced in Britain.

"Three kilos for a burger, wow! I can't believe it," exclaimed Mr Enyioma Anomelechi, a 37-year-old diner sipping a beer outside in the sunshine.

The menu notes that a real beef burger's emissions is "10 times the amount of its vegan alternative".

The carbon footprints of businesses and consumers have come under growing scrutiny as countries scramble to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 deg C and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Canteen last month became the first restaurant to agree to put its carbon footprint on the menu under a campaign spearheaded by British vegan campaigning charity Viva!

The restaurant's manager Liam Stock called the move a way to "see what we are doing; to understand and improve ourselves".

The average British person has an annual carbon footprint of more than 10 tonnes, according to government figures. Britain has set the ambitious goal of reducing harmful emissions by 78 per cent by 2035, compared with 1990 figures, in order to meet its international climate change commitments.

Switching to a plant-based diet is one of the most effective ways for an individual to reduce his carbon footprint, experts from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in April.

The livestock industry replaces CO2-absorbing forests with land for grazing and soya crops for cattle feed. The animals also belch huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Whether diners will let carbon footprints influence their order choices remains to be seen, but Mr Stock said the menu innovation has stoked interest and support.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE