On Orthodox Easter weekend, Pope Francis renews call for truce in Ukraine

VATICAN CITY (AFP) - Pope Francis appealed again for a truce in war-torn Ukraine over the Orthodox Easter weekend, "to ease the suffering of exhausted people".

The blue and yellow flag of Ukraine flew among the faithful gathered on St Peter's Square, where the leader of the Roman Catholic Church recalled that fighting erupted two months ago on Feb 24.

"Instead of halting, the war has become worse," Pope Francis said. "It is sad that on these most holy and solemn days for Christians we hear more of the murderous noise of weapons than that of the bells announcing the resurrection (of Christ)."

He pleaded: "I renew the appeal for an Easter truce, the smallest tangible sign of a willingness for peace. Stop the attacks to ease the suffering of exhausted people."

Both Russians and Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday (April 24).

United Nations Ukraine crisis coordinator Amin Awad called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered port city almost all of which is now under Russian control.

On Palm Sunday, April 10, the pope had called for an Easter truce leading "to peace through veritable negotiations".

Last Thursday, he backed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' own appeal for an end to the fighting.