On edge of war: Russian missiles chip away at Kyiv's southern flank

BILA TSERKVA, UKRAINE (AFP) - The tinny Ukrainian voice in the supermarket's loudspeaker urged exiting shoppers to rush home and switch off the gas.

"This is a warning: turn off your electricity and gas, get your first aid kit, documents, supply of food and water, and go to your nearest bomb shelter," the voice intoned over the wail of air raid sirens.

It was the second alarm to sound in under an hour over the snow-covered central Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva.

And it only added to the dour mood of mother-of-two Yulia Ivashchyuk as she walked empty-handed out of the city's main shopping centre.

"The shelves are empty, they are bombing, rockets are falling from the sky," the 45-year-old complained.

"There is no lactose-free milk that my little one needs. What else can go wrong? I am not sure I want to know."

Bila Tserkva's location 75km south-west of Kyiv once made it a perfect commuter spot for people working in the Ukrainian capital.

But the city of 200,000 now has the unfortunate distinction of being on the direct path of cruise missiles that Russia is launching at Kyiv from the Black Sea.

A few of them smashed into Bila Tserkva's strategic airfield and some factories when Russia launched its assault on Ukraine on Feb 24.

A cluster of fancy new homes being built near the city's Ros River were torn apart over the weekend by either a stray missile or Russian bombs.

No one here understands why it happened - or why Russia is invading Ukraine.

"Putin has gone crazy and is doing mad things," said fellow shopper Serghiy Zabozhniy.

"His behaviour is unbalanced and people are afraid that he might press the nuclear button," the 63-year-old entrepreneur said.

Escape route

Russia's attempts to besiege Kyiv have seen the city of three million cut off from the rest of the country on three sides.

Battles are raging on Kyiv's northern and western outskirts.

The roads running east are cut off by Russian tanks and minefields after an hour's drive.

The south represents Kyiv's main escape route as well as the only way it can be supplied with food and fuel.