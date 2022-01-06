Omicron surge could lead to more dangerous variants: WHO

GENEVA • Soaring Omicron cases around the globe could increase the risk of a newer, more dangerous variant emerging, the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Europe has warned.

While the variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared and has raised hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life could return to more normality.

But WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood sounded an ominous note of caution, telling AFP that the soaring infection rates could have the opposite effect.

"The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant. Now, Omicron is lethal, it can cause death... maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who's to say what the next variant might throw out," Dr Smallwood told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.

Europe has registered more than 100 million cases since the start of the pandemic, and more than five million new cases in the last week of last year, "almost dwarfing what we have seen in the past", Dr Smallwood said.

"We're in a very dangerous phase; we're seeing infection rates rise very significantly in Western Europe, and the full impact of that is not yet clear," she said.

Dr Smallwood also noted that while "on an individual level there's probably a decreased risk of hospitalisation" with the Omicron variant compared with Delta, overall, Omicron could pose a greater threat because of the sheer number of cases.

Meanwhile, the WHO said a coronavirus variant found in France has not become much of a threat since it was first identified in November.

The variant "has been on our radar", Dr Abdi Mahamud, a WHO incident manager on Covid-19, said at a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. "That virus had a lot of chances to pick up."

The variant was identified in 12 people in the southern Alps around the same time that Omicron was discovered in South Africa last year.

The latter mutation has since travelled the globe and kindled record levels of contagion, unlike the French one that researchers at the IHU Mediterranee Infection - helmed by scientist Didier Raoult - nicknamed IHU.

The first patient identified with the variant was vaccinated and had just returned from Cameroon, IHU researchers wrote in a paper published on the medRxiv server in late December where they first drew attention to the atypical mutations.

Amid the Omicron surge, French President Emmanuel Macron took Europe's aggressive stance against the unvaccinated up a notch.

"The unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off," he told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview published late on Tuesday.

"We will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy," he said, adding that means "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".

Targeted measures are already in action in a number of countries, where those who are not vaccinated are restricted when it comes to accessing bars, restaurants and other day-to-day activities.

But dividing the population between the vaccinated and unvaccinated has proved controversial, and there have been numerous protests against the policy and moves in some countries to make shots mandatory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG