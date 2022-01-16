Omicron linked to higher rate of hospitalisation for babies in UK

LONDON • Omicron infection has resulted in a higher hospitalisation rate for babies in Britain than seen for previous variants of Covid-19, though most hospital stays were short, researchers said.

Infants under the age of one accounted for 42 per cent of children hospitalised during the Omicron wave, compared with 30 per cent in May to mid-December when the Delta variant was prevalent, a Britain-wide team of doctors said as data was released on Friday.

Outcomes for the hospitalised babies have been positive, however, with no deaths, less need for oxygen and proportionally fewer intensive-care admissions than during the Delta wave.

The data adds to evidence from the US signalling a rise in child hospitalisations due to Omicron.

However, Britain's Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium said it also fits into what would normally be expected during a busy winter of respiratory infections, and that caution in the treatment of children with fever may account for some of the higher admission rate.

"I completely accept that any hospital admission is a stress for the parents, but these are not particularly sick children," said Professor Calum Semple, who specialises in child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool and is a member of the consortium.

The babies spent an average of just under two days in the hospital, he said.

A National Health Service England analysis of the data was also "extremely reassuring", said child and adolescent health professor Russell Viner at University College London.

Most of the hospitalised children were less than three months old, an age when doctors tend to treat fevers with an abundance of caution. About half of them received no treatment, but were merely observed, he said.

Children's small upper airways make them more susceptible to some types of respiratory illnesses. There is also evidence that Omicron affects that part of the respiratory tract more than previous variants have, he said.

More investigation is needed before drawing any conclusions about whether Omicron causes more severe illness in children, the UK Health Security Agency said in a statement.

