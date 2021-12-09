Olaf Scholz takes the reins from Merkel in new German era

BERLIN • Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-war Chancellor yesterday, succeeding Angela Merkel as her 16 years in power came to an end.

Mr Scholz, 63, took the oath of office in the chamber of the Bundestag Lower House of Parliament from Speaker Baerbel Bas, after his election by MPs with 395 out of 707 votes cast.

Mr Scholz leads the new centre-left-led coalition at the wheel of Europe's top economy.

He has pledged broad "continuity" with the popular Dr Merkel while making Germany greener and fairer.

Asked by Speaker Bas whether he accepted the election, a beaming Mr Scholz nodded and then received bouquets of flowers from MPs to congratulate him.

The finance minister under Dr Merkel, Mr Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory in the Sept 26 election - an outcome considered unthinkable at the start of the year, given the party's then festering divisions and anaemic support.

Mr Scholz, who turned emulating Dr Merkel in style and substance into a winning strategy, has now cobbled together Germany's first national "traffic light" coalition with the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats, nicknamed after the parties' colours.

Their four-year pact sealed late last month is called Dare for More Progress, a hat tip to Social Democratic chancellor Willy Brandt's 1969 historic pledge to Dare for More Democracy.

"We have a chance for a new beginning for Germany," Mr Scholz told his party at the weekend as it gave its blessing to the coalition agreement with 99 per cent support.

The alliance aims to slash carbon emissions, overhaul decrepit digital infrastructure, modernise citizenship laws, lift the minimum wage and have Germany join a handful of countries worldwide in legalising marijuana.

The incoming foreign minister, Ms Annalena Baerbock, has also pledged a tougher line with authoritarian states such as Russia and China after the business-driven pragmatism of the Merkel years.

Greens co-leader Baerbock is one of eight women in Germany's first gender-balanced Cabinet.

"That corresponds to the society we live in - half of the power belongs to women," Mr Scholz, who describes himself as a feminist, said this week.

Mr Scholz and his team promise stability just as France braces itself for a bitterly fought presidential election next year and Europe grapples with the enduring aftershocks of Brexit.

The new Chancellor will make his first official visit tomorrow to Paris where he will hold talks with France's President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Brussels, the chancellery said in a statement. In Brussels, he is due to meet European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and EU President Charles Michel, with preparations for next week's EU summit on the agenda.

At home, a vicious fourth Covid-19 wave has already put the incoming German coalition to the test.

"We have to make a fresh start while facing down the corona pandemic - those are the circumstances the new government is up against," Mr Scholz told reporters on Tuesday, flanked by his designated finance and economy ministers, Mr Christian Lindner and Mr Robert Habeck.

More than 103,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Germany while new infections have surged since the weather turned cold, filling intensive care units to the breaking point.

Mr Scholz has thrown his weight behind making vaccines mandatory to get the pandemic under control, as Austria has done, as experts say the worst is still to come for the country's struggling clinics.

He aims to have Parliament vote on the issue before the year is out with a view to implementing the law in February or March.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

