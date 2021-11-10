Obama urges rich nations to end deadlock over financing

GLASGOW • Former US president Barack Obama has called for rich nations to end years of deadlock with developing countries over cash for climate change, and criticised China and Russia for their "lack of urgency" in curbing emissions.

At the start of the second and final week of the United Nations climate talks in Glasgow - known as COP26 - ministers got down to the details of trying to honour promises to pay for climate-linked losses and damages, and to address how to help nations adapt to the devastating effects of climate change.

"We have to act now to help with adaptation and resilience," Mr Obama told a meeting of island nations at the summit on Monday, adding that his views on the immediacy of the threat had been shaped by his experience growing up in Hawaii. He said too little progress had been made since the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to curb warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels and lambasted China and Russia for a lack of commitment in making the Glasgow talks a success.

"It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world's largest emitters, China and Russia, declined to even attend the proceedings," he said.

Their "national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and willingness to maintain the status quo on the part of those governments, and that's a shame".

The Democratic former president also took aim at US lawmakers from the Republican Party, which he said had expressed "active hostility towards climate science" and made climate change a partisan issue.

"For those listening back home in the US, let me say this: It doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat if your Florida house is flooded by rising seas, or your crops fail in the Dakotas or your California house is burning down," he said.

The failure of rich nations to make good on promises to provide help for developing countries has fuelled mistrust, and is seen as a major obstacle to making progress in cutting emissions to limit the impact of rising temperatures.

At a UN climate summit 12 years ago in Copenhagen, rich nations promised to hand developing countries US$100 billion (S$134.6 billion) a year by 2020 to help them adapt to climate change. The target was missed, and at COP26, richer nations have said they will meet the goal in 2023 at the latest, with some hoping it could be delivered a year earlier.

"Everyone knows what is to be done," said Kenya's Environment Minister Keriako Tobiko. "There have been too much and too many workshops, retreats and conferences. And it is always 'the time is now', 'the time has come'. Actually there's no more time, let's put the money on the table."

REUTERS