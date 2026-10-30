Number of residents leaving Oleshky still unclear, Kyiv says

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Vitaly, Iryna, their 13-year-old son Vlad, and Marsik, the family's wounded cat, pose for a photo in an apartment, where they now live after fleeing the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in Kherson region in September, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

KYIV, Oct 30 - The number of residents planning to evacuate the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky for Ukrainian-held territory is still being determined, Kyiv's prime minister said on Friday.

In a statement, Sergiy Koretskyi retracted a remark he made to parliament earlier that 527 people were planning to leave Oleshky.

"There are no exact figures at the moment. The rescue operation is ongoing, and the data is changing," he wrote on the Telegram app.

Speaking to parliament, Koretskyi had said the evacuation route would lead through Russia to Belarus, from where the residents would enter Ukraine through the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, news agency Interfax Ukraine reported.

He did not offer any more details about the route. REUTERS