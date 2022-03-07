Number of people fleeing Ukraine exceeds 1.5m

GENEVA • The number of people fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has topped 1.5 million, making it Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, the United Nations said yesterday.

"More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees tweeted.

The United Nations described the outflow as "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II", with officials saying they expected the wave to intensify further as the Russian army pressed its offensive, particularly towards the capital Kyiv.

The World Health Organisation said signs of attacks on health centres in Ukraine were increasing, which it said amounted to a violation of medical neutrality and international humanitarian law.

Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia have seen overwhelming numbers of Ukrainian refugees arrive since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.

Record numbers of refugees have headed into Poland, with the total number expected to surpass one million yesterday.

Fresh data shows Polish border guards cleared as many as 129,000 people at border crossings on Saturday, the most in a single day since the war started, bringing the total to 922,400.

"Check-in is as simplified as possible," Polish Border Guard spokesman Anna Michalska said.

"The point is to confirm the identity of persons, verify documents, check the databases if they are not wanted persons. It takes a few minutes."

She added: "Forecasts indicate that today (Sunday) the number of people who entered Poland from Ukraine from Feb 24 will exceed one million."

At the Medyka crossing, the busiest along Poland's roughly 500km border with Ukraine, refugees streamed past boxes of clothes laid out along a path from the border crossing while Scouts handed out hot tea, food and toiletries.

Some carried babies, others dogs and cats wrapped in blankets. Many joined a queue for buses to the nearby town of Przemysl where friends, relatives and volunteers waited to take them to other cities in Poland and beyond.

"In Kyiv, there are many bombs and you sit in the basement and still hear it, and because of that, I left this city," said Ms Anna Klimova, 21, who was travelling to Wroclaw to stay with her brother. "It's a really hard situation."

Poland's Ukrainian community of around 1.5 million is the region's largest and makes the country a major destination point for refugees, though fleeing Ukrainians also cross to safety through Slovakia, Hungary and northern Romania.

In Ukraine, police said there was relentless Russian shelling and air raids in the north-east Kharkiv region, reporting many casualties.

Moscow maintains that its invasion is a "special operation" to capture individuals whom it regards as dangerous nationalists and to counter what it views as Nato aggression, and has denied targeting civilians.

While men of conscription age are obliged to stay in Ukraine and help in the defence, mostly women and children have made the often harrowing journey to flee into the European Union.

Officials said many of the refugees who have arrived so far had friends and places to go to, but the head of the UN refugee agency said a growing tide of refugees would put pressure on governments to absorb them.

"Frankly, these governments have done very well in their initial response," UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.

"They were well prepared. But if the numbers continue to grow, it will be a problem."

Romania has taken in 227,446 Ukrainians. More than 163,000 have entered Hungary since Feb 24, while nearly 114,000 have crossed into Slovakia.

Romania plans to set up a hub near Suceava airport in the north-east to receive and send out international humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

