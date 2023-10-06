Nuclear-Test-Ban body: 'concerning' if Russia considering quitting treaty

VIENNA - The head of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said on Friday that for Russia to consider pulling out of the treaty would be "concerning" after Moscow indicated it was moving towards revoking its ratification.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow could look at revoking its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed but not ratified it.

Russia's top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, then said the State Duma lower house of parliament would swiftly consider if there was a need to take such action.

"It would be concerning and deeply unfortunate if any State Signatory were to reconsider its ratification of the CTBT," CTBTO Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said in a statement.

"The Russian Federation has consistently reaffirmed its strong support of the CTBT since its very inception, helping to negotiate the Treaty in the Conference on Disarmament, signing the day it opened for signature on 24 September 1996, and ratifying it in June 2000," he added.

The CTBT has been signed by 187 countries and ratified by 178 but cannot go into force until eight specific holdouts have signed and ratified it. China, Egypt, Iran, Israel and the United States have signed but not ratified it. North Korea, India and Pakistan have not signed.

Russia withdrawing could be a blow to the treaty since, like those eight states, Russia is one of the so-called "Annex 2" countries that must all have ratified the treaty for it to enter into force.

"I look forward to continued close cooperation with the Russian Federation and all States that have committed to creating a world free of nuclear testing," Floyd said. REUTERS