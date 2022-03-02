Novavax says its vaccine shows long-term efficacy in UK trial

LONDON • Novavax has said that an extended analysis of a late-stage study conducted in the United Kingdom showed that its Covid-19 vaccine provided long-term protection against the coronavirus.

The protein-based vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, continued to provide protection and maintained overall efficacy of 82.7 per cent over a six-month period, the company said on Monday.

Additionally, vaccine efficacy of 82.5 per cent was maintained against both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection, while vaccine efficacy against severe disease was 100 per cent.

The analysis was conducted between November 2020 and May last year before the Delta and Omicron variants became dominant.

Novavax is working on developing an Omicron-specific vaccine and said on Monday it expects to begin manufacturing doses of the shot on a commercial scale in the first quarter. The company did not disclose how many overall doses it expects to deliver in the first quarter, but forecast US$4 billion (S$5.4 billion) to US$5 billion in overall revenue this year.

The Novavax vaccine on Feb 14 became the first non-mRNA vaccine to be recommended as a booster under Singapore's national Covid-19 vaccination programme, and as "an acceptable alternative" to mRNA vaccines.

Last year, Novavax reported data from its UK trial, where the vaccine was 89.3 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19, with cases collected over three months.

"The vaccine offers protection against symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid-19 infection which may both interrupt virus transmission and prevent Covid-19 disease," said Dr Gregory Glenn, its president of research and development.

Earlier this month, Britain approved the two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for use in adults.

The vaccine is being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration and has received approval from the European Union and the World Health Organisation as well as countries including India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The company earlier this month said its vaccine was about 80 per cent effective in a late-stage trial involving adolescents.

Novavax said it would pursue full approval of its vaccine in the second half of this year.

"We expect to gain additional authorisations where we have already filed, including in the United States. We will pursue full approval of our vaccine including filing our BLA (biologics licence application), in the second half of 2022," chief executive Stanley Erck said during a post-earnings call.

REUTERS