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Note listing four left-wing figures found at home of Trappes suspect, French prosecutors say

PARIS, Nov 11 - Investigators found a sticky note with the names and mobile phone numbers of four public figures linked to the left during a search of a the suspect of an October shooting in a Paris suburb, France’s anti-terrorism prosecution office said on Wednesday.

The suspect, referred to by prosecutors as Kevin T, 39, was formally placed under investigation on charges including murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise.

• Kevin T told investigators that he had taken the phone numbers from a website listing leaked data and described the four as "leftists", the prosecution office said

• Asked whether he intended to target them, he said no: “No, no, no, I had just taken the numbers but I had no project under way”

• Prosecutors said nothing else in the case file supports the existence of a considered plan of violent action against the four

• French broadcaster BFM TV earlier reported the names on the suspect's list included people from the leftwing France Unbowed and Green parties

• Prosecutors said at the time of the shooting that the crime was committed because of the victims’ actual or supposed membership of a particular race, ethnic group, nation or religion, an aggravating circumstance under French law.

• One person was killed, five were injured in the shooting REUTERS