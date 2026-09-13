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Not just the Louvre: Museums across France are ripe targets for thieves

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A French police officer stands in front of the entrance of the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, south of France, on Sept 8.

A French police officer stands in front of the entrance of the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, south of France, on Sept 8.

PHOTO: EPA

Mark Landler

  • Museums across France face a surge in thefts, with criminals stealing valuable art, coins, and relics, inspired partly by the high-profile 2025 Louvre crown jewels heist.
  • Experts link the crimes to social media exposure, rising precious metal prices, and copycat thieves emboldened by weak legal responses and visible museum vulnerabilities.
  • French authorities have proposed 33 security measures, but local museums remain vulnerable, with staff traumatised and challenges in hiring security personnel continuing.

AI generated

PARIS – When thieves broke into a museum on the French Riviera on Sept 8 and made off with two paintings by impressionist master Pierre-Auguste Renoir, President Emmanuel Macron had just been a few kilometres away presiding over a conference about how to save the art of filmmaking.

The robbery, the latest in a string of thefts since the sensational heist of crown jewels at the Louvre in October 2025, suggested that France has a bigger challenge protecting its artistic treasures.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.