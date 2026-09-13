Not just the Louvre: Museums across France are ripe targets for thieves

A French police officer stands in front of the entrance of the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, south of France, on Sept 8.

PARIS – When thieves broke into a museum on the French Riviera on Sept 8 and made off with two paintings by impressionist master Pierre-Auguste Renoir, President Emmanuel Macron had just been a few kilometres away presiding over a conference about how to save the art of filmmaking.

The robbery, the latest in a string of thefts since the sensational heist of crown jewels at the Louvre in October 2025, suggested that France has a bigger challenge protecting its artistic treasures.