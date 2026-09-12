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Norway’s Princess Astrid dies aged 94, two days after her brother King Harald’s funeral

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(From left) The late King Harald V of Norway, his wife Queen Sonja, then Crown Princess Mette-Marit, then Crown Prince Haakon, his sister Princess Martha Louise and Princess Astrid of Norway pose for a photo in Oslo on May 12, 2022.

(From left) The late King Harald V of Norway, his wife Queen Sonja, then Crown Princess Mette-Marit, then Crown Prince Haakon, his sister Princess Martha Louise and Princess Astrid of Norway in Oslo on May 12, 2022.

PHOTO: AFP

OSLO - Norway’s Princess Astrid, an older sister of the late King Harald, died on Sept 11 at the age of 94, the royal palace said in a statement.

Astrid’s brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne, and the princess made her last public appearance at his funeral on Sept 9.

“Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner,” King Haakon VIII said in the statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.