Norway's King Harald has been discharged from hospital after getting pacemaker

FILE PHOTO: Norway's King Harald during a press conference on the royal yacht Norge in Aarhus, Denmark June 16, 2023. Ritzau Scanpix/Bo Amstrup via REUTERS/File Photo
Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 07:13 PM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 07:00 PM

COPENHAGEN - Norway's King Harald has been discharged from the hospital after receiving a permanent pacemaker earlier this week and is doing well, the royal court said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave until April 8 to rest and recuperate, the court said in a statement.

The 87-year-old was hospitalised late last month for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker at a hospital there on March 2.

He was later transferred to Norway for further treatment and received a pacemaker implant on Tuesday in a scheduled operation to help compensate for a low heart rate.

Crown Prince Haakon has been carrying out his father's duties in the latter's absence. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top