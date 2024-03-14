Norway's King Harald has been discharged from hospital after getting pacemaker

COPENHAGEN - Norway's King Harald has been discharged from the hospital after receiving a permanent pacemaker earlier this week and is doing well, the royal court said on Thursday.

The king will be on sick leave until April 8 to rest and recuperate, the court said in a statement.

The 87-year-old was hospitalised late last month for an infection while on holiday in Malaysia, and received a temporary pacemaker at a hospital there on March 2.

He was later transferred to Norway for further treatment and received a pacemaker implant on Tuesday in a scheduled operation to help compensate for a low heart rate.

Crown Prince Haakon has been carrying out his father's duties in the latter's absence. REUTERS