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Norway security service says Russian intelligence could carry out sabotage in coming year

COPENHAGEN, Nov 12 - There is good reason to expect that Russian intelligence will carry out sabotage in Norway in the coming year, Norwegian security service PST said on Thursday, adding that there had been a serious development in the threat of sabotage in 2026.

Hybrid warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention after Germany in September blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against Russia.

• The defence industry, defence companies and firms that provide services to them are the most likely targets in Norway, the PST said in a statement

• Critical infrastructure such as energy facilities could also be targeted

• The PST said it had not identified any attempts at sabotage against Norwegian targets

• "However, the PST is aware that actors linked to Russian intelligence have mapped out infrastructure and targets in Norway," it said

• Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in sabotage or hybrid warfare operations. The Russian embassy in Oslo did not immediately respond to a request for comment REUTERS