Norway says there is dialogue with Ukraine regarding 'need for stability in our near areas'

OSLO, Nov 24 - Norway's Defence Minister Tore Sandvik said on Tuesday that there is an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine regarding "a need for stability in our near areas".

Finland's military on Saturday said that a drone strike on a Russian cargo ship in the Baltic Sea was likely carried out by Ukraine.

"All attacks would stop immediately if Russia stopped this war. Once that is said, we are focused on the fact that Ukraine must do this inside the rules of international law. So we take this up with them," Sandvik told a press conference.

"We are also focused on the fact that they must respect our need for stability in our near area and we have a good dialogue with the Ukrainians on that now, he said. REUTERS