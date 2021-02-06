Norway police nab 16-year-old suspected of preparing terror attack

OSLO • Norwegian police have arrested a young man in Oslo on suspicion that he was preparing "an act of terrorism", the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) said.

"He is 16 years old and not a Norwegian citizen," the PST said in a statement yesterday, adding that the arrest was made on Thursday.

It did not reveal any details of the suspected plan. An arraignment hearing was to be held at the Oslo district court yesterday, the PST said.

The arrest comes as Britain earlier this week said that a teenage leader of a far-right organisation cell has become the youngest person in the country to have committed offences related to terrorism. He was 13 at the time.

Now 16, the youth, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, admitted to 12 offences - two for the dissemination of terrorist documents and 10 for the possession of terrorist material - when he appeared in court on Monday for sentencing.

The sentencing is due to resume next Monday.

The court was told that the teen operated out of his grandmother's cottage in Cornwall in south-western England.

At 13, he downloaded a bomb-making manual and began gathering terrorist material.

REUTERS