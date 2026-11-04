Norway king's stepson must remain under house arrest, appeals court rules

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FILE PHOTO: Marius Borg Hoiby leaves the funeral service of Norway's King Harald at Oslo Cathedral, in Oslo, Norway, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

OSLO, Nov 4 - A Norwegian court ruled on Wednesday that Marius Borg Hoiby, the stepson of King Haakon, will remain under house arrest with an electronic ankle monitor as he awaits an appeal over his convictions for rape.

• The decision overturned Monday's ruling by a lower court that said Hoiby could be released

• Hoiby, 29, was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two counts of rape as well as domestic violence and other crimes, but has appealed the verdict

• He currently wears an ankle monitor and is confined to his home on a royal estate outside Oslo

• Prosecutors had asked that his custody be extended

• Hoiby's appeal court trial is due to start in February

• Hoiby is the son of Queen Mette-Marit, King Haakon's wife, from a previous relationship REUTERS