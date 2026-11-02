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Norway king's stepson can be released from custody while awaiting rape case appeal, court rules

Marius Borg Hoiby leaves the funeral service of Norway's King Harald at Oslo Cathedral, in Oslo, Norway, September 9, 2026. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

OSLO, Nov 2 - A Norwegian district court ruled on Monday that Marius Borg Hoiby, stepson of King Haakon, can be released from custody and have his electronic ankle monitor removed while he awaits an appeal hearing over his convictions for rape.

The decision to release him will, however, be vetted by a higher court before it comes into force, and could be overturned, the Oslo district court said in a statement.

• Hoiby, 29, was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two counts of rape as well as domestic violence and other crimes, but has appealed the verdict

• He currently wears an ankle monitor and is confined to his home on a royal estate outside Oslo

• He must routinely report to police and submit to drug and alcohol testing in the coming month, the court ruled

• Prosecutors had asked that his custody be extended

• Hoiby's appeal court trial is due to start in February

• Hoiby is the son of Queen Mette-Marit, King Haakon's wife, from a previous relationship REUTERS