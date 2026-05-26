Norway crown prince worried about wife’s health

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Norway's Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties.

OSLO – Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon said on May 26 that he was concerned about the health of his wife Princess Mette-Marit, who suffers from an incurable lung illness and whose condition he said has worsened recently.

“The crown princess is gravely ill, and I find that her condition has deteriorated significantly recently,” Prince Haakon told reporters.

“So, I’m worried about her health. She uses oxygen daily, and that helps a bit, but it’s obviously not an entirely satisfactory solution,” the 52-year-old said.

Princess Mette-Marit was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes breathing difficulties, which has repeatedly forced her to take sick leave or scale back her official duties.

The princess has recently appeared in public wearing a device to help her breathe – a nasal cannula, consisting of tube connected to an oxygen device carried by a palace employee.

The palace announced in December that the princess might need a lung transplant.

Princess Mette-Marit, who married Prince Haakon in 2001, has had a difficult few months in the spotlight.

Documents were released in January revealing her friendship and frequent contact with convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014.

In addition, her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, went on trial earlier this year for rape, which he denies.

The verdict is due on June 15. AFP