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A Russian drone falls after it is intercepted by a Ukrainian air defence unit, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, November 23, 2026. REUTERS/Vladyslav Sodel

OSLO, Nov 24 - Norway and Ukraine will expand their cooperation on a newly developed anti-drone air defence system, the Norwegian defence ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The air defence system, known as DESNA, is developed in cooperation between Norway's Kongsberg and a Ukrainian partner, the ministry said.

The system, which is already in use, consists of Ukrainian made air defence missiles and launch units that are linked to Kongsberg control systems donated by Norway, it added.

The plan is now to expand the system's use to more parts of Ukraine, the ministry said without elaborating.

Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other cities to virtually continuous air attacks since September. An attack on a central district of the capital on Monday injured five, while a strike on a town in the surrounding region killed 11 on Sunday. REUTERS