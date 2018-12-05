Northern Irish DUP says will vote against May's Brexit deal

At the centre of the dispute is the backstop provision in the divorce deal, which will align North Ireland more closely with the European Union if a hard border with the Republic of Ireland is not avoided.
LONDON (REUTERS) - The Northern Irish party propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May's government will vote against her Brexit divorce deal in a key vote in Parliament next week, according to one its lawmakers.

The Democratic Unionist Party are unhappy with the divorce deal's so-called backstop provision which will align Northern Ireland more closely with the European Union than the rest of the United Kingdom if no other way can be found to avoid a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

"My party will be opposing this agreement as put forward on the basis that we believe it has left Northern Ireland in a constitutionally vulnerable position irrespective of the assurances that we have been given," Mr Paul Girvan told Parliament in a debate on the deal.

