Northern Ireland's Donaldson takes stand to deny sex offences against two girls

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jeffrey Donaldson, former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), charged with historical sex offences, leaves the Newry Courthouse where he appeared for trial, in Newry, Northern Ireland, May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

BELFAST, June 11 - Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson denied all charges of historical sex offences against two girls when he took the stand in his trial on Thursday, telling the court there had been no abuse.

Former Democratic Unionist Party leader Donaldson, 63, denied the charges of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four counts of gross indecency in a hearing at Newry Crown Court.

Asked by his defence barrister Kieran Vaughan KC if he accepted any of the allegations against him by Complainant A and Complainant B, relating to events that allegedly took place between 1985 and 2008, he said "no" to each.

Donaldson was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians and longest-serving lawmaker in the British parliament when he was arrested and charged in March 2024.

He immediately stepped down as head of the DUP, the region's largest pro-British unionist party.

Donaldson denied an allegation from Complainant A that he had kissed her inappropriately as a child.

"Why would I kiss a child using my tongue? That is ridiculous," Donaldson, who wore a navy suit and red tie, told the court.

Asked about allegations of sexual abuse from complainant B, Donaldson said:

"There had been no abuse. There was nothing put to me suggesting that. There would have been no reason to put that to me."

The trial is expected to run through most of June. REUTERS