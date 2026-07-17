Northern Ireland's Donaldson seeks to appeal convictions for child sex offences, BBC reports

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BELFAST, July 17 - Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson sought to appeal against his convictions for historic child sex offences, the BBC reported on Friday, citing documents lodged with Belfast's Court of Appeal.

The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was found guilty last month on all charges — one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four of gross indecency over a 23-year period against two women when they were children.

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Donaldson's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the appeal.

Donaldson, 63, was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians when he was arrested and charged in March 2024. He immediately stepped down as head of the Democratic Unionist Party and last month asked for his knighthood from the British monarch to be renounced. REUTERS