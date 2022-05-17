Northern Ireland Protocol and its ramifications

When Britain left the European Union, one serious problem was how to respect the terms of a 1998 peace deal for Northern Ireland now that it shared a land border with the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. The answer was the "Northern Ireland Protocol", an adjunct to both sides' Brexit divorce deal that sought to respect the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement by ensuring no checks on goods across the border.

Q Why no checks?

A The UK and EU agreed that despite Brexit, a vital plank of the Good Friday Agreement had to be preserved - the elimination of physical border infrastructure on the island of Ireland.

During the three-decade "Troubles" in Northern Ireland, such infrastructure and the associated British Army presence became a hated symbol for nationalists who want to reunify the island.

But checks had to happen somewhere - and Britain agreed to a de facto border down the Irish Sea to ensure that goods coming from England, Scotland and Wales did not enter the EU free market via Northern Ireland.

That has infuriated pro-UK unionists in the territory, although a majority of the members of its newly elected assembly led by the nationalist party Sinn Fein back the protocol.

Q What's in the protocol?

A To keep the border open, Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU's single market. That meant it had to stay in line with certain EU rules on tax and product standards, unlike the rest of the UK. Supporters say that gives Northern Ireland the best of both worlds, with access also to the UK's single market. But unionists fear a fraying of their bonds with Britain.

Siding with the unionists, the British government accuses the EU of applying the protocol too zealously and says the deal must be renegotiated.

Q What does the UK want?

A The UK has never fully implemented the protocol, arguing that many of the checks are unnecessary and that Northern Ireland could ill-afford more red tape on top of the economic costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It says that goods clearly destined to stay in Northern Ireland, such as British sausages and ready meals, pose no risk to the EU, adding that many UK businesses have effectively cut off the territory.

The protocol has a suspension clause - Article 16 - that allows either side to take "appropriate safeguard measures" if there are "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties".

London has been arguing for months that the criteria for triggering Article 16 have been met, but has given time for negotiations with Brussels to play out. Time now appears to be running out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government could reportedly announce a unilateral suspension or new legislation abrogating the protocol as early as this week, arguing that the Good Friday Agreement is in peril.

Q What does the EU want?

A The EU says Mr Johnson knew full well what he signed up for, and is trying to wriggle out of the real-world consequences of his government's hardline vision for Brexit.

For Brussels, the paramount need alongside protecting the Good Friday Agreement is keeping shoddy, unsafe or untaxed goods out of its single market via the Republic of Ireland. It has made concessions, including proposing fewer checks on goods heading east-west from Britain to Northern Ireland, and has already suspended checks on UK medicines shipped to the territory.

But European leaders, including Ireland's, have insisted the terms of the protocol will not be renegotiated, and are warning of a potential trade war if the UK walks away.

Q What about the US?

A The United States is watching closely - it helped broker the Good Friday Agreement and is one of its guarantors.

The administration of Irish-American President Joe Biden has warned that London can forget about a post-Brexit trade deal if its actions in Northern Ireland threaten the still-fragile peace.

According to Britain's Guardian newspaper, a US congressional delegation is set to arrive in Northern Ireland in a matter of days amid growing concern in Washington over the impasse.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE