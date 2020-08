DUBLIN (REUTERS) - Mr John Hume, a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, died on Monday (Aug 3) at the age of 83, his Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) said.

"The death of John Hume represents the loss of 20th century Ireland's most significant and consequential political figure," SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said in a statement.

"This is an historic moment on this island, but most of all, it is a moment of deep, deep sadness."