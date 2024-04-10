Nordic, Baltic nations urge EU, Nato help for Ukraine

OSLO - The Nordic and Baltic nations support an increased role for Nato in providing assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia, and support the country's ambition to join the EU, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We support an increased role for Nato in providing security related assistance to Ukraine and coordinating military support and equipment," Billstrom said after a meeting of Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers and other officials.

He added that the eight Nordic and Baltic nations at their meeting on Sweden's Gotland island had agreed to assemble a group of experts that will help support Ukraine's efforts to join the European Union.

"This offers an opportunity to facilitate Ukraine's path towards membership in the European family," Billstrom said. REUTERS

