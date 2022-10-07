Nord Stream pipelines probe finds evidence of detonations, Swedish police say

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM - A crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Europe found evidence of detonations, strengthening suspicions of "gross sabotage", Sweden's Security Service said on Thursday.

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks after the pipelines, which link Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis, were damaged at the start of last week.

Europe, which used to rely on Russia for about 40 per cent of its gas, is facing an energy crisis in the aftermath of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine which has cut off supplies of the fuel in a continuing stand-off.

It is investigating what caused the leaks as Moscow seeks to pin the blame on the West, suggesting the United States stood to gain.

Washington has denied any involvement.

"After completing the crime scene investigation, the Swedish Security Service can conclude that there have been detonations at Nord Stream 1 and 2 in the Swedish economic zone," it said.

The security service added that there was extensive damage to the gas pipelines and it had retrieved some material from the site that would now be analysed. The evidence "has strengthened the suspicions of gross sabotage", it added.

The crime scene investigation conducted by the Swedish Coast Guard and Navy would have involved unmanned vehicles, Swedish navy spokesman Jimmie Adamsson said.

"The pipes are at a depth of 70m-80m and at those depths you use unmanned underwater vehicles," he added.

Russia said it had been informed via diplomatic channels that it was not able to join the investigation.

"As of now, there are no plans to ask the Russian side to join investigations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow replied it was not possible to conduct an objective investigation without its participation.

The operators of the pipelines owned by Russia and European partners said this week they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because Danish and Swedish authorities had cordoned off the area on Monday.