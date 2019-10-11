Nobel winners built on one another's work to develop lithium-ion batteries

WASHINGTON • The three scientists awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries had built on one another's work over decades.

Today, the batteries provide energy to mobile phones, pacemakers and electric cars, thanks to the collective discoveries of professors John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.

Professor Whittingham, 77, born in the United Kingdom and a pro-fessor at Binghamton University in New York, was recruited to work at Exxon in the 1970s.

While investigating materials able to hold particles in atom-size gaps, he discovered that titanium disulfide houses lithium ions.

This energy-rich material excited Exxon management - until the first lithium batteries began to short-circuit and catch fire. "They had a few explosions, and decided to get out of the alternative energy business," Professor Goodenough told The New Yorker magazine in 2010.

German-born Prof Goodenough, a 97-year-old engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin, is the oldest person to receive a Nobel Prize. He improved the batteries' energy potential in 1980 by swopping out the titanium disulfide, in the cathode end of the batteries, for cobalt oxide.

ProfessorYoshino of Japan developed the first commercial lithium-ion battery five years later when he made another swop, this time, exchanging reactive lithium in the anode for a carbon-based material, petroleum coke. Prof Yoshino's removal of pure lithium reduced the risk of explosions.

Together, these discoveries produced a lightweight battery that can recharge hundreds of times without faltering, the Nobel committee said.

"The beauty of it is they built on each other's work to solve problems that really needed solving," said Ms Bonnie Charpentier, president of the American Chemical Society.

Researchers are working to refine rechargeable batteries, using new materials to improve their capacity and efficiency.



Nobel Prize in chemistry winners John Goodenough, Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino.



"Climate change is a very, very serious issue for humankind," said Prof Yoshino, 71, who phoned in to the conference in Sweden.

Batteries able to store power from renewable sources lessen dependence on fossil fuels.

"We are all very happy" the Nobel committee recognised a practical technology, Prof Whittingham said from Ulm, Germany. "It is a very good trio," he said. "We complemented each other very well."

"Live to 97 (years old) and you can do anything," Prof Goodenough said in a statement. "I am honoured and humbled to win the Nobel Prize. I thank all my friends for the support and assistance throughout my life."

