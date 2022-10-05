Nobel physics prize won by sleuths of 'spooky' quantum science

STOCKHOLM - A trio of physicists on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize for discoveries in the field of quantum mechanics that have paved the way for quantum computers, networks and secure encrypted communication.

Professor Alain Aspect of France, Dr John Clauser of the United States and Austria's Professor Anton Zeilinger were honoured "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science", the physics prize jury said in a statement.

Each scientist "conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated", the committee said, adding that the results "cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information".

"It has become increasingly clear that a new kind of quantum technology is emerging," Professor Anders Irback, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said in a statement.

Albert Einstein and two other physicists first brought up the idea of quantum entanglement in 1935, in a thought experiment that became known as the EPR paradox.

It involved two or more particles that existed in an "entangled" state, which means that what happens to one determines what happens to the other - even if they are far apart, something Einstein dismissed as "spooky action at a distance".

Dr Clauser, a research physicist based in California, and Prof Aspect at Universite Paris-Saclay, were singled out for their developments on the work of physicist John Stewart Bell, who in the 1960s "developed the mathematical inequality that is named after him".

First, Dr Clauser "built an apparatus that emitted two entangled photons at a time", through a filter to test their polarisation.

"The result was a clear violation of a Bell inequality and agreed with the predictions of quantum mechanics," the jury said.

Prof Aspect then closed one loophole that meant the measurement setting did not affect the results after the entangled pair had left its source. "As an experimenter, I jumped" at the opportunity, Prof Aspect told AFP in 2010.

Prof Aspect has urged the scientific community to stand against rising nationalism. "It's important that scientists keep their international community at a time when the world is not so nice, and where nationalism is taking over in many countries," he said in a phone interview with the Nobel Foundation published on its website.

Prof Zeilinger at the University of Vienna, said he had not expected to be honoured.

"I was actually very surprised to get the call," he told a Stockholm press conference via telephone.

Prof Zeilinger was highlighted for his work on "quantum teleportation, which makes it possible to move a quantum state from one particle to one at a distance", the jury said.

"It is not like in the Star Trek films or whatever. Transporting something - certainly not the person - over some distance. But the point is, using entanglement you can transfer all the information which is carried by an object over to some other place where the object is reconstituted," said Prof Zeilinger.

The physicists have been credited with paving the way towards what has been called the "second quantum revolution", which opened the door to a new generation of technologies including quantum computing, information processing and even new forms of online passwords.

AFP