Nobel Physics Prize could focus on light

STOCKHOLM - Bending and manipulating light to make objects invisible or harnessing it more efficiently to produce electricity are among the discoveries tipped to win the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences is due to announce the winner at 0945 GMT (5.45pm in Singapore).

Last year, the academy honoured Dr Syukuro Manabe, of Japan and the United States, and German Klaus Hasselmann for their research on climate models, while Italian Giorgio Parisi also won for his work on the interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems.

Mr David Pendlebury, head of Clarivate, an organisation that keeps a close eye on potential laureates in the sciences, said the committee is likely to stay terrestrial this year.

"There have been so many astrophysics, cosmology prizes, just in the last few years. So, I don't think that's on the table this year," he said.

He said a likely pick could be Britain's Dr John B. Pendry, who has become famous for his "invisibility cloak", where he uses materials to bend light to make objects invisible.

Other potential winners are Dr Sajeev John and American Eli Yablonovitch, who in 1987 discovered photonic crystals that can control and manipulate the flow of light.

Photovoltaics?

Ms Ulrika Bjorksten, a science commentator for Swedish public radio, said the academy could also focus on photovoltaics: the conversion of light to electricity.

She said work on perovskite - a material discovered by the Russian mineralogist Lev Perovski in the 19th century - might get recognised. This could steer the academy towards Britain's Henry Snaith, a physics professor at the University of Oxford, who is developing new materials and structures for hybrid solar cells.

The relatively recent discovery that metal halide perovskites can operate extremely efficiently in thin film solar cells makes him a contender, Ms Bjorksten said.

"He was the origin for why there was so much attention given to perovskite," she said.

South Korea's Nam-Gyu Park could also be a candidate for his research into improving the stability of photovoltaic cells.

Specialists in photovoltaics, on the other hand, could potentially be overlooked since the field is so vast, according to Ms Bjorksten.

"It's really difficult… because there are so many involved," she said.

Mr Linus Brohult, editor of the science desk at Swedish public broadcaster SVT, said the microphysics expert Stephen Quake, could be considered for his work on microscopic fluid dynamics.