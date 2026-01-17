Nobel Peace Prize inseparable from laureate, award body says after Trump gets medal from Machado

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado meets U.S. senators after her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 15, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

OSLO, Jan 16 - The Nobel Peace Prize remains inseparably linked to the person or organisation designated as the laureate, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said on Friday, one day after last year's winner gave part of her award to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 2025 laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, on Thursday gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump, who thanked her for it.

The White House posted a photo of Trump and Machado with the president holding up a large, gold-coloured frame displaying the medal, and a White House official confirmed that the president intends to keep the it.

In addition to the gold medal, Machado's award also consisted of a diploma and 11 million Swedish crowns ($1.19 million).

"Regardless of what may happen to the medal, the diploma, or the prize money, it is and remains the original laureate who is recorded in history as the recipient of the prize," the award body said in a statement.

"There are no restrictions in the statutes of the Nobel Foundation on what a laureate may do with the medal, the diploma, or the prize money. This means that a laureate is free to keep, give away, sell, or donate these items," it added. REUTERS