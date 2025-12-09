Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A replica of the Nobel Peace Medal is placed at the Norwegian Nobel Institute, where the laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize is announced, in Oslo, Norway, October 10, 2025. REUTERS/Tom Little

OSLO, Dec 9 - The Norwegian Nobel Institute said on Tuesday it has cancelled a planned press ‍conference ​ahead of Wednesday's award ‍ceremony for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The press conference was ​originally ​due at 1300 local time (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, but was at first delayed to an ‍unspecified time. Now the institute says in a ​statement that the ⁠press conference "will not take place today".

The prize for 2025 was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

The ​laureate "has herself stated in interviews how challenging the journey to ‌Oslo, Norway will ​be," the institute said in the statement.

"We therefore cannot at this point provide any further information about when and how she will arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony."

The ceremony is ‍due to take place on Wednesday at ​1300 local-time (1200 GMT) at Oslo City Hall.

Machado, 58, has ​been banned by the government ‌of President Nicolas Maduro from leaving Venezuela since 2014. REUTERS