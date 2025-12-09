Nobel Institute calls off press conference ahead of Peace Prize ceremony
OSLO, Dec 9 - The Norwegian Nobel Institute said on Tuesday it has cancelled a planned press conference ahead of Wednesday's award ceremony for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The press conference was originally due at 1300 local time (1200 GMT) on Tuesday, but was at first delayed to an unspecified time. Now the institute says in a statement that the press conference "will not take place today".
The prize for 2025 was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.
The laureate "has herself stated in interviews how challenging the journey to Oslo, Norway will be," the institute said in the statement.
"We therefore cannot at this point provide any further information about when and how she will arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony."
The ceremony is due to take place on Wednesday at 1300 local-time (1200 GMT) at Oslo City Hall.
Machado, 58, has been banned by the government of President Nicolas Maduro from leaving Venezuela since 2014. REUTERS