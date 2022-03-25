No safe place for civilians who bear the brunt of Russian attacks in Ukraine

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters the second month, civilians are paying the price for Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutal war. The Russians are continuing to deny that they are targeting civilians but the hundreds of dead lining the streets of Mariupol tell a different story.

Across Ukraine, hospitals, schools, apartments, offices - places that ordinary people went about their daily lives - have been turned into rubble. Even a zoo has not been spared, with rockets landing near the animals in Mykolaiv city.

