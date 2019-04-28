No reports of injury in fire near Heathrow airport

LONDON (XINHUA) - London Fire Brigade said on Sunday (April 28) there were no reports of any injury after a fire at a warehouse near Heathrow airport caused concern on social media.

London Fire Brigade confirmed a container storage yard was alight and witnesses said large black plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the airport.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to the fire at a warehouse in Wimpole Road in West Drayton. Residents and businesses in the area were told to keep their windows and doors shut, the London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, it said.