No one asked for my consent, woman in UK drug rape case like Pelicot's says

WINCHESTER, England, Nov 19 - Joanne Young only learned that her husband of two decades, Philip, had been advertising her for sex with strangers on websites when detectives came to their house two years ago.

Police had been investigating extreme bestiality images which he had uploaded to the internet.

But when they seized his devices, they found intimate images and videos of his wife, restrained at the wrists and blindfolded while other men engaged in sexual activity with her – all, officers quickly discovered, without her knowledge or consent.

Speaking defiantly and firmly outside court after four of those men were found guilty of rape and sexual assaults, she said her case would mean more victims of sexual abuse could come forward, knowing they would be believed and understood.

NO ONE CAN GIVE CONSENT ON YOUR BEHALF

"Consent has to come from the person themselves. No one should be able to give it on your behalf, and no one should be able to rely on someone else's word that you agreed," she said.

"At no point did anyone ask me for my consent. I urge the government to look at this as a priority so that women are properly protected in the future.

"I live with a pain that's hard to put into words and this is something that will affect our lives forever."

The case strongly echoes that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman whose husband and 50 co-defendants were found guilty of rape or other sex offences.

The trial at Winchester Crown Court was told Young's husband Philip, 50, a former local councillor, had placed adverts on Craigslist, Grindr and swingers' websites for strangers of any age or race to come to sleep with his wife at their home in Swindon, southwest England.

He drugged her with the sedative zolpidem – tests of her hair also showed traces of the drug ketamine – and then filmed the encounters, in their bedroom, and later uploaded the videos to the internet. Police found five such videos recorded between 2015 and 2022, as well as hundreds of images.

"Knowing what has happened to me without my knowledge or consent has been incredibly difficult to process, and this abuse has cost me my life as I knew it," Joanne Young, 49, said.

"The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way. This has resulted in a devastating impact on the lives of myself and my children."

Police and prosecutors have heaped praise on the poise and bravery she has shown, waiving her right to lifelong anonymity to help secure the conviction of her husband, who admitted rape and other offences in January, the four found guilty on Thursday and a fifth who had already pleaded guilty.

In another echo of the Pelicot case, the guilty men had argued that they thought Joanne Young had consented and that it was a shared fantasy with her then-husband.

"It is hard to put into words the depth of Young's exploitation and abuse of Jo," said Detective Superintendent Geoff Smith. "No one should have to go through what she has experienced."

He echoed her words on consent and that the actions of those who had exploited her at her husband's behest were clearly wrong, "as in the Gisele Pelicot case in France".

Pelicot became a symbol of female courage and resilience after her ordeal and said she hoped the enormous interest in her case would help other women who have suffered sexual abuse.

That message was also echoed by Joanne Young, who said she was determined not to be defined by what had been done to her.

"What happened to me destroys trust, and I'm working hard to rebuild my life," she said.

"This abuse thrives in secrecy... I will now use my experience to try to help others. I also owe it to myself to live the best life I can with my children and loved ones as we move forward." REUTERS