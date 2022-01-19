No new talks on Ukraine until West responds to Russian demands: Moscow

MOSCOW • Russia yesterday rejected new talks on Ukraine unless the West responds to its demands, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to fly to Kiev in a show of support amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed on the border with Ukraine, with Kiev and the West accusing Moscow of preparing a potential military attack on its pro-Western neighbour.

A week of talks in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna last week failed to ease tensions, with Russia insisting that its demands for sweeping security guarantees - including a permanent ban on Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) - be taken seriously.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday that there would be no further negotiations until the West gives it proper answers.

"We are now awaiting responses to these proposals - as we were promised - in order to continue negotiations," he said at a press conference with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

"Let's hope these talks will continue," Mr Lavrov said.

Washington has outright rejected the demands, which include limits on allied deployments in former Warsaw Pact allies such as Poland and the ex-Soviet Baltic states that joined Nato after the Cold War.

The US State Department announced that Mr Blinken would fly to Ukraine and meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy today, to "reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Mr Blinken will then head tomorrow to Berlin for four-way talks with Britain, France and Germany on the Ukraine crisis, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The four countries will discuss "joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine, including allies' and partners' readiness to impose massive consequences and severe economic costs on Russia", Mr Price said in a statement.

Ukraine, the United States and the European Union have all raised deep concerns over the Russian troop build-up, despite repeated denials from Moscow that an invasion is planned.

Kiev has been at war with pro-Moscow separatists in the east of the country since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine after demonstrations ousted a Kremlin-aligned leader.

Adding to the tensions, Russia and Ukraine's neighbour Belarus yesterday launched snap military exercises. The Belarusian Defence Ministry said it was hosting the combat readiness drills because of the continuing "aggravation" of military tensions "including at the western and southern borders of the Republic of Belarus".

Ukraine borders Belarus to the south and Nato member Poland to the west.

Neither Moscow nor Minsk has disclosed the number of troops involved, but a video published by the Belarusian Defence Ministry showed columns of military vehicles, including tanks, being unloaded from trains blanketed in snow.

Ms Baerbock went to Moscow fresh from meetings in Kiev and said at the press conference with Mr Lavrov that it was difficult for the West to believe Russia's claims it had nothing planned.

"Over the past few weeks, more than 100,000 Russian troops, equipment and tanks have been deployed near Ukraine for no reason. It's hard not to see that as a threat," she said.

Nato member Turkey also warned Moscow against invading Ukraine yesterday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying he intended to discuss rising tensions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey has supplied combat drones to Ukrainian forces, drawing fierce criticism from Moscow.

Russian negotiators met separately this month with delegations from the United States, Nato and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, in meetings that failed to produce any concrete results.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced in Parliament on Monday that Britain is sending weapons to Ukraine as part of a package that would help Kiev secure its borders.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE