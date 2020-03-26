No more dumb coronavirus questions, Berlin police beg

BERLIN (REUTERS) - Am I allowed to have a hairdresser or beautician come to my home? Can I hang out with my friends outside? Can I chill with my mates at home?

Berlin police said on Thursday (March 26) their emergency phone line had been swamped with questions about the lockdown imposed by authorities in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus and the Covid-19 disease it causes.

"You have many questions about the #covid19 containment ordinance, we understand that, but this must not mean that people in need can no longer get through to our emergency call centre," police in the German capital said in a tweet.

Germany has 36,508 confirmed cases and 198 deaths from the coronavirus and on Sunday extended a lockdown by banning public meetings of more than two people unless they live in the same household.