'No more distractions', says UK finance minister Kwarteng after UK tax u-turn

LONDON - UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng sought to reassure jangled nerves in his ruling Conservative party with a pledge to deliver on the government's economic strategy, just hours after making a humiliating U-turn on a plan to cut taxes for top earners.

"No more distractions," he told the Conservative party conference in Birmingham on Monday. "We have a plan and we need to get on with it."

Kwarteng's keynote speech to the Tory faithful came after he backtracked on a plan to scrap the 45 per cent rate of income tax to head off the growing threat of a party rebellion.

He began the speech remarking: "What a day. It has been tough, but we need to focus on the job in hand."

The policy reversal - just 10 days after the measure was first announced - is a major embarrassment for Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The abolition of the top rate was a signature part of their "plan for growth", as they unveiled the biggest set of unfunded tax cuts in half a century in a dramatic fiscal statement on Sept 23.

The package sparked a market rout, sending the pound to an all-time low against the dollar and forcing the Bank of England into a dramatic intervention to stave off a gilt market crash.

'A little turbulence'

"I know the plan from 10 days ago has caused a little turbulence," Kwarteng said. "We are listening and have listened and now I want to focus on delivering major parts of our growth package."

Kwarteng said he planned to push ahead with other elements of his fiscal strategy, including reversing an increase in the National Insurance payroll tax brought in earlier this year by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, bringing forward a 1 percentage-point cut in the basic rate of income tax, and cancelling Sunak's plan to raise corporation tax to 25 per cent from 19 per cent.

"This government will always be on the side of those who need help the most," he said.

That was an attempt to undo the damage of the original plan on the 45 per cent tax rate, which had triggered dismay among some Conservative MPs over the apparent unfairness of a tax cut for the rich while poorer Britons struggle during a cost-of-living crisis.