No love for love locks on Cologne bridge

"Love locks" adorning the Hohenzollern Bridge in the German city of Cologne on Tuesday. Couples fix padlocks - many of them decorated and engraved with their names - on the railings and throw the key into the Rhine River below in the belief that it could help ensure everlasting love. But German railway company Deutsche Bahn has said that it wants to remove all the locks within the next three years. About 1,500 trains cross the bridge every day and the constant vibration wears down the anti-corrosion layer on the railings. General-Anzeiger newspaper, however, said the company may be reconsidering removing the locks and discussions must also be held first with city officials.