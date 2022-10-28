No indication Russian nuclear drills are 'cover activity', says US Pentagon

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversees his country's nuclear drills via video link in Moscow. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
2 min ago

WASHINGTON - The United States has not yet seen any indications that Russia’s ongoing annual “Grom” exercises of its nuclear forces may be a cover for a real deployment, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed a portion of the so-called “Grom” exercises by Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, which Moscow says has involved Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes.

The drills have presented a potential challenge to the US and its allies. Mr Putin has muddied the waters about his intentions after threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its unravelling invasion of Ukraine.

Western officials, however, have expressed confidence in their ability to detect any indications that Russia might be moving to employ such a weapon.

Mr Austin did not signal concern, in brief remarks to reporters on the issue.

“We haven’t seen anything to cause us to believe, at this point, that is some kind of cover activity,” Mr Austin said.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, Russia Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Mr Austin on Sunday to communicate allegations that Ukraine was planning to carry out an attack with a “dirty bomb.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the allegation showed Moscow was planning such an attack with an explosive device laced with radioactive material, and sought to blame Kyiv.

Mr Austin played down such concerns.

“We have not seen anything to indicate that Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb, nor have we seen any indications that the Ukrainians are planning such a thing,” Mr Austin said.

Follow us on YouTube: https://str.sg/ytsub Ukrainian troops at the front line said on Wednesday they were expecting a bitter fight ...
More On This Topic
Russia’s Putin oversees nuclear response drills as tensions rise over ‘dirty bomb’ allegation
Ljubljana says Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim used an old Slovenian image

But questions are also circulating about whether Moscow might use a lower-yield “tactical” nuclear weapon.

Mr Austin said declined to outline the kinds of potential responses that the US and its allies would consider if Moscow took such a step.

“We have been very clear from the very beginning that you would see a very significant response from the international community,” Mr Austin said.

Mr Austin’s remarks came on the same day that the Pentagon released a new nuclear strategy document that, among other things, canceled development of nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles.

Asked what message cancelling that weapon sent to Moscow and Beijing, Mr Austin told reporters there was already enough capability in the nuclear inventory already.

“I don’t think this sends any message to Putin,” Mr Austin said.

“He understands what our capability is.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
Putin blasts West, says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2
US sees 'acute threat' from Russia, but says China is main challenge

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top