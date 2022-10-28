No indication Russian nuclear drills are 'cover activity', says US Pentagon

WASHINGTON - The United States has not yet seen any indications that Russia’s ongoing annual “Grom” exercises of its nuclear forces may be a cover for a real deployment, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday observed a portion of the so-called “Grom” exercises by Russia’s strategic nuclear forces, which Moscow says has involved Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarines and Tupolev strategic bomber planes.

The drills have presented a potential challenge to the US and its allies. Mr Putin has muddied the waters about his intentions after threatening to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia in its unravelling invasion of Ukraine.

Western officials, however, have expressed confidence in their ability to detect any indications that Russia might be moving to employ such a weapon.

Mr Austin did not signal concern, in brief remarks to reporters on the issue.

“We haven’t seen anything to cause us to believe, at this point, that is some kind of cover activity,” Mr Austin said.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, Russia Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Mr Austin on Sunday to communicate allegations that Ukraine was planning to carry out an attack with a “dirty bomb.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the allegation showed Moscow was planning such an attack with an explosive device laced with radioactive material, and sought to blame Kyiv.

Mr Austin played down such concerns.

“We have not seen anything to indicate that Putin has made a decision to use a dirty bomb, nor have we seen any indications that the Ukrainians are planning such a thing,” Mr Austin said.