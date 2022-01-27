THE BIG STORY

Singapore attracted $11.8 billion in fixed asset investments last year, bolstered by large manufacturing projects from semiconductor and biotech firms despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Investments from semiconductor and biotech companies accounted for over half the commitments secured.

THE BIG STORY

Agreements on three longstanding issues between Singapore and Indonesia - airspace, defence cooperation and extradition - have been described as a major step forward for bilateral relations. They acknowledge both sides' interests as well as rights, and both sides hope they will be speedily ratified and implemented.

WORLD

Malaysia's Health Ministry detected 62 new Covid-19 clusters in educational institutions last week, up from 15 the week before. Some teachers with Covid-19 symptoms still turned up for class. The authorities hope the situation may be mitigated after Malaysia rolls out vaccination for children aged five to 11 from Feb 3.

SINGAPORE

A new $12.1 million programme aims to detect developmental issues in children as young as two months old and tackle them at an earlier stage so they can get more timely help. The initiative by PCF, KK Women's and Children's Hospital and Lien Foundation will be launched in 16 pre-schools over the next four years.

WORLD

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson batted away calls from opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer to resign over allegations of rule-breaking parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdown. However, he accepted that a rule that ministers should lose their jobs if they had knowingly misled Parliament applied to him.

BUSINESS

Singapore's manufacturing output rose for a third straight month in December, boosted by growth in the biomedical, transport and precision engineering sectors, according to Economic Development Board data. Overall, manufacturing output expanded 13.2 per cent in 2021.