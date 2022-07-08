THE BIG STORY

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, but will remain as caretaker prime minister until the Tories elect his replacement, which could take months. He stepped down after many of his ministers deserted his Cabinet, claiming they no longer had faith in his leadership.

WORLD

Inflation is increasingly becoming a problem for Asia, with headline inflation rates well above the target for most countries. It is ravaging regional economies that are most exposed to exports and with fewer reserves of domestic energy, and governments are expected to take actions that could increase the burden for households.

SINGAPORE

A 35-year-old construction worker died in a forklift accident yesterday at a Build-To-Order (BTO) project site in Choa Chu Kang, taking the total number of workplace deaths here this year to 29. The worker, an Indian national, was unconscious when he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

BUSINESS

Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 24th straight month in June even as fewer units were sold, with the proportion of flats sold in non-mature estates climbing. HDB resale flat prices rose 1.2 per cent last month, a quicker pace compared with May's 0.5 per cent.

SPORT

The 67 Singapore athletes bound for the Commonwealth Games should leave Birmingham, England, with "no regrets", said chef de mission Lim Heem Wei, who did not set a medal target. The flagbearers for the opening parade of the July 28-Aug 8 event will be shuttler Terry Hee and para-athlete Nur Aini Mohamad Yasli (powerlifting).

LIFE

Catch movies this weekend from the Mexican film festival or arty short films by Singaporeans Boo Junfeng and Kirsten Tan. Music lovers may want to check out the Esplanade's Jazz In July series of shows and events, while foodies can look forward to new offerings from Little Farms and Quick Greens.