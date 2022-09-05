WORLD

Only 12 per cent of Britons expect British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to be a good or great prime minister, while 52 per cent expect her to be poor or terrible, according to polls by YouGov. She is the front runner to win the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday and consequently succeed Mr Boris Johnson as prime minister.

Mr Donald Trump used a rally in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state in the midterms, to vent his anger at a Federal Bureau of Investigation search of his home and United States President Joe Biden's attack on political extremism. He called the FBI raid a "travesty of justice" and Mr Biden's speech "vicious, hateful and divisive".

Laos is gaining in strategic importance for China. But unlike Cambodia, another major regional beneficiary of Chinese largesse, Laos adopts a more nuanced attitude towards its powerful northern neighbour, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee in this week's Power Play column.

Three Malay shrines on a century-old site at the top of a hill on Kusu Island are nearly 70 per cent reconstructed, and they will likely be ready for the yearly pilgrimage season, which begins at the end of this month. The three shrines, or keramat, were almost completely destroyed in a fire on April 17.

Rising inflation has hit the motor insurance sector but a battle for market share has helped to cushion a rise in premiums, said industry experts. Following AXA Singapore's exit from the motor insurance business earlier this year, the fight to tap this opportunity to capture new customers has intensified.

The use of stem cells derived from the bone marrow to regenerate damaged cartilage in the knees offers new hope to younger patients who suffer from cartilage degeneration. In a study at the National University Hospital, the use of stem cells has shown an 80 per cent success rate in two years.