Finland's government yesterday announced its intent to apply for Nato membership, with a parliamentary debate on the bid set to take place today. Separately, Sweden's long-ruling Social Democrats government yesterday dropped its decades-long policy of military non-alignment, which sets the stage for a Nato application.

While deliverables from last week's United States-Asean summit may appear underwhelming on paper, analysts noted a welcome return to in-person leader-level meetings. US President Joe Biden has also nominated top national security official Yohannes Abraham to serve as ambassador to Asean, a post that had been vacant for many years.

SINGAPORE

Scanning a QR code to view a menu is a common sight these days as more eateries turn to tech amid the pandemic. Such menus, initially adopted to reduce physical contact between staff and patrons, will continue to be part of the dining experience, eateries said. Although some consumers said they prefer physical menus, eateries said digital menus have helped their operations.

WORLD

An assessment by British military intelligence said Russia has lost a third of the ground combat force it deployed in Ukraine in February. Russia's offensive in the Donbas region has fallen "significantly behind schedule" and was unlikely to make rapid advances in the coming month, said Britain's Ministry of Defence.

BUSINESS

Occupancy at co-working spaces here is increasing as people flock back to physical offices amid the easing of restrictions. Looser travel curbs have also sparked more inquiries from firms based overseas. That demand across the board is expected to keep rising as more companies adopt flexible work arrangements.

SPORT

Liverpool's unlikely bid for an unprecedented quadruple is still alive, courtesy of West Ham, who held English Premier League leaders Manchester City to a 2-2 draw yesterday. The Reds, who clinched the FA Cup on Saturday, must win away at Southampton and at home to Wolves and hope City fail to beat Aston Villa.